Waiting For the Maid by grammyn
Waiting For the Maid

Oh, wait! She is on 365 instead of in the kitchen! Oh, well, she will catch up with this later!
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

katy

grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Lou Ann ace
Ha ha! Fun title, photo and story! 😊
July 21st, 2020  
Julie Duncan ace
I have these same thoughts all the time! Ha ha! Relatable pix!
July 21st, 2020  
