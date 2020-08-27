Previous
Consequences by grammyn
Consequences

So.........Thursdays are Pigmania days for me, Kathy, and Mary. We have been playing once a week for about two months now. That is maybe 8 weeks of playing. In that time Grunt and Suie have won only once. I thought Big Blue would give them a little extra incentive to work harder, but nooooo. It isn't working. Things got real this morning when I set them next to the pork sausage cooking on the griddle to show them where they might end up! I wish I could tell you it worked but we lost in record time today! What to do?!
