Garden Camel

This is just a quick shot for the new artist challenge. I was happy to see there was a whole section devoted to plants and even happier to see I had something similar to shoot. Inspired by this one https://photos.naturephotoguides.com/Sarah/Portraits-of-Plants-Portfolio/i-X87HPfz/A
katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Shutterbug ace
Very good for the challenge. Love the full frame shot as well.
October 10th, 2020  
Caroline ace
A perfect entry for the challenge.
October 10th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great details. you take fantastic flower shot. Good luck on the new artist challenge.
October 10th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Well done.
October 10th, 2020  
sheri
Love the shades of depth.
October 10th, 2020  
