Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2524
Garden Camel
This is just a quick shot for the new artist challenge. I was happy to see there was a whole section devoted to plants and even happier to see I had something similar to shoot. Inspired by this one
https://photos.naturephotoguides.com/Sarah/Portraits-of-Plants-Portfolio/i-X87HPfz/A
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4220
photos
131
followers
56
following
691% complete
View this month »
2517
2518
2519
2520
2521
2522
2523
2524
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
9th October 2020 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
plant
,
ac-marino
Shutterbug
ace
Very good for the challenge. Love the full frame shot as well.
October 10th, 2020
Caroline
ace
A perfect entry for the challenge.
October 10th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great details. you take fantastic flower shot. Good luck on the new artist challenge.
October 10th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Well done.
October 10th, 2020
sheri
Love the shades of depth.
October 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close