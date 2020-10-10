Previous
Next
This Bird Is NOT a Conductor by grammyn
Photo 2525

This Bird Is NOT a Conductor

He seemed so strong sitting there all by himself surrounded by all that electrical paraphernalia.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
691% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise