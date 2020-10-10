Sign up
Photo 2525
This Bird Is NOT a Conductor
He seemed so strong sitting there all by himself surrounded by all that electrical paraphernalia.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4221
photos
131
followers
56
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
10th October 2020 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
bird
,
sixws-110
