Previous
Next
High Ambient Light by grammyn
Photo 2798

High Ambient Light

I am not quite sure how I feel about desaturation but it is a technique challenge that I decided to try. I think choosing the right subject can imp[act the results and I am unsure about this subject. It looked so much better in full color to me.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
766% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
ooh thats what its supposed to be about! This is lovely made inot pastels
July 11th, 2021  
Tunia McClure ace
These soft colors all blend easily.
July 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise