Previous
Next
Noisy Failure by grammyn
Photo 2838

Noisy Failure

An attempt for the technique challenge of noise and grit! The story of my life when I want clarity I get noise and grit when I WANT noise and grit it is barely discernible!
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
777% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise