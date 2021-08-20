Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2838
Noisy Failure
An attempt for the technique challenge of noise and grit! The story of my life when I want clarity I get noise and grit when I WANT noise and grit it is barely discernible!
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4555
photos
156
followers
55
following
777% complete
View this month »
2831
2832
2833
2834
2835
2836
2837
2838
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
20th August 2021 6:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
technique118
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close