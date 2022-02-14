Previous
Little Red Box Bonus by grammyn
Photo 3016

Little Red Box Bonus

When I visited Tanzania in 2015 I brought home a set of beaded nesting boxes. This is the smallest one which was the perfect subject for today's flash of red and I didn't even need to apply SC. Bonus
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Lin ace
Perfect - it's a lovely basket!
February 15th, 2022  
Wyomingsister
Pretty! Nice to have all the memories attached as well!
Celebrate today! 🎂💝
February 15th, 2022  
