Photo 3066
Watercolor Essential
Having already told you I am a "make do" kind of person I show you my water holders for watercolor painting. These cups orginally held ice cream or fruit and are now put to use holding water for me to rinse my brushes in when I paint
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
katy
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Photo Details
Tags
30-shots2022
painting30
GaryW
Such a resourceful painter! I'd probably be a good helper to eat the ice cream! :- )
April 6th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Handy for you and good for the environment! Nice (almost) white on white shot.
April 6th, 2022
Diane
ace
Great way to reuse/recycle. Nice monochrome shot.
April 6th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Sometimes the practical is the easiest solution.
April 6th, 2022
Terri
ace
It's always good to recycle. Love the simple way you photographed them.
April 6th, 2022
