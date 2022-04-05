Previous
Watercolor Essential by grammyn
Photo 3066

Watercolor Essential

Having already told you I am a "make do" kind of person I show you my water holders for watercolor painting. These cups orginally held ice cream or fruit and are now put to use holding water for me to rinse my brushes in when I paint
GaryW
Such a resourceful painter! I'd probably be a good helper to eat the ice cream! :- )
April 6th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Handy for you and good for the environment! Nice (almost) white on white shot.
April 6th, 2022  
Diane ace
Great way to reuse/recycle. Nice monochrome shot.
April 6th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Sometimes the practical is the easiest solution.
April 6th, 2022  
Terri ace
It's always good to recycle. Love the simple way you photographed them.
April 6th, 2022  
