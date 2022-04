Masking Pen

When I first joined the Arty Farty Gang we were challenged to paint these birch trees. Using a masking pen was the easiest way to get them with clear edges for me. Much as a mask is used in photography processing it blocks a portion of the paper so the paint and washes will not be absorbed, It is a latex based medium that is applied to the paper in whatever shape needed. After the surrounding area has been painted and dried it can be removed with an eraser.