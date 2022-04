Paint Box

When the Artsy Gang invited me to join them I had some supplies left over from years ago but they were scattered in several places. I mentioned it to the Grand Chap and he offered to build me a place to keep my supplies. He used this wood, that he had bought to use as kindling wood, to create my paint box. The wood was left over pieces from a window manufacturing place and these pieces were used to make French windows and doors. In this case they were used to make a paint box for me.