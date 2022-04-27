Previous
Proceeding With Difficulty by grammyn
Proceeding With Difficulty

I really thought when I started this challenge I could finish 30 pictures of my paint box with ease but I am struggling these last few days. I think I will try to go for composition rather than subject to complete the month.
Lin ace
Great high key - I'm running out of ideas for the yogis - luckily, we are almost done with the month!
April 27th, 2022  
