Photo 3088
Proceeding With Difficulty
I really thought when I started this challenge I could finish 30 pictures of my paint box with ease but I am struggling these last few days. I think I will try to go for composition rather than subject to complete the month.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
1
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4815
photos
155
followers
53
following
3081
3082
3083
3084
3085
3086
3087
3088
10
1
Year Two and Beyond
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
27th April 2022 5:32pm
highkey
,
30-shots2022
,
painting30
Lin
ace
Great high key - I'm running out of ideas for the yogis - luckily, we are almost done with the month!
April 27th, 2022
