Photo 3092
Half Hearted Start
The first day of May half and half is not off to a very inspiring start for me. I need to get out more but there is so much keeping me from it.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
0
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4820
photos
155
followers
53
following
847% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
1st May 2022 5:13pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
blue
,
mayhalf2022
