Photo 3205
Ravaged
This pine tree has been dead for some time and the squirrel nest in it probably won't be used again because there is no shelter for it
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
1
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4938
photos
150
followers
51
following
878% complete
View this month »
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
22nd August 2022 6:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nik
,
silverefex-filmnoir2
Eugene Frenkel
So sad and dark. I like this one a lot
August 23rd, 2022
