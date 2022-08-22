Previous
Ravaged by grammyn
Photo 3205

Ravaged

This pine tree has been dead for some time and the squirrel nest in it probably won't be used again because there is no shelter for it
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Eugene Frenkel
So sad and dark. I like this one a lot
August 23rd, 2022  
