Previous
Next
Hallowed Places by grammyn
Photo 3204

Hallowed Places

There was a call for more forest collages so I hunted through my photos and found some tree photos that might qualify as forest photos.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
877% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Forest means trees and there are a few here! I love forests and used to live alongside a huge one then they cut all the trees down!
August 22nd, 2022  
Milanie ace
What a pretty collection of shots
August 22nd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
I love each photo and the way you composed them as a collage.
August 22nd, 2022  
Diane ace
A beautiful collage! I like the different feeling to each photo.
August 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise