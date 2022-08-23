Previous
Next
Working With Wire by grammyn
Photo 3206

Working With Wire

The minimal challenge is about crafting this time and I was inspired by @randystreat to try a craft and post a photo of it. I will let you know how the crafting part turns out if you let me know how the photo part turned out!
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
878% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Quite clever and effective
August 24th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Super idea and shot
August 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise