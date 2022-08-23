Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3206
Working With Wire
The minimal challenge is about crafting this time and I was inspired by
@randystreat
to try a craft and post a photo of it. I will let you know how the crafting part turns out if you let me know how the photo part turned out!
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4939
photos
149
followers
51
following
878% complete
View this month »
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
23rd August 2022 6:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
minimal-31
Milanie
ace
Quite clever and effective
August 24th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Super idea and shot
August 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close