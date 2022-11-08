Eclipse Abstract Moon

When I got to my workout this morning the instructor asked if I had seen the moon. I had looked for it but didn't see it behind the treeline at my house.Fortunately I had brought my camera in case I had a chance to get a photo before or after class. I forgot to set the clock back on my camera so this is what the moon looked like at 5:00 this morning. You can see the eclipse part on the left but the light was so dark and l had no tripod to stabilize for a lower aperature. Add parking lot lights into the mix and l was pretty much shooting blind. This is the result of trying to lighten it in post. Although it is nothing like what I saw I still like the results