Previous
Next
Eclipse Abstract Moon by grammyn
Photo 3283

Eclipse Abstract Moon

When I got to my workout this morning the instructor asked if I had seen the moon. I had looked for it but didn't see it behind the treeline at my house.Fortunately I had brought my camera in case I had a chance to get a photo before or after class. I forgot to set the clock back on my camera so this is what the moon looked like at 5:00 this morning. You can see the eclipse part on the left but the light was so dark and l had no tripod to stabilize for a lower aperature. Add parking lot lights into the mix and l was pretty much shooting blind. This is the result of trying to lighten it in post. Although it is nothing like what I saw I still like the results
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
899% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
What you call pixilated! I would be pixilated too if I got up that early!
November 9th, 2022  
Marilyn Wigen
Very abstractly pixelated, but I like it!
November 9th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
For all that made it difficult to shoot, I can still see what it is. Glad you could get it. We were totally in the clouds today.
November 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise