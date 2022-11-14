Previous
Christmas Came Early From England by grammyn
Photo 3289

October 27 to November 14 is a quick trip to come all the way across the pond. I am so excited to see what it is but will wait a little longer before I open it. Anticipation is half the fun.
14th November 2022

katy

ace
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I'm sure it's something delightful!
November 15th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
I agree. I never like to know ahead. It is fun to wonder and get a surprise later.
November 15th, 2022  
