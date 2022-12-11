Previous
Next
First On the Tree. by grammyn
Photo 3316

First On the Tree.

Although the tree and lights have been up for a couple of weeks I haven't put a single decoration on it until today and this special ornament, made by a friend was the first to go on it. So special to know all the details behind the gift! ♥
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
908% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise