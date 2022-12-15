Previous
Love When a Plan Comes Together by grammyn
Love When a Plan Comes Together

Rushing to get this into the artist challenge. Inspired by this https://lik.com/products/bamboo-forest I have thr perfect spot to shoot which coincidentally enough is also called the Bamboo Forest! I would love to get $6400 for my photo!
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

JackieR ace
Perfect replication
December 15th, 2022  
katy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanks Jackie ! Do you think I could get $6400 for it?!
December 15th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Peter Lik should be worried.
December 15th, 2022  
JackieR ace
@grammyn ummmm maybe $6.40???
December 15th, 2022  
