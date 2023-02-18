Sign up
Photo 3385
Preparation
18th February 2023
18th Feb 23
7
2
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5124
photos
155
followers
51
following
927% complete
Tags
b&w
,
highkey
,
for2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Going out somewhere fancy, I see. Nice display.
February 18th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Nice presentation
February 18th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Oooh going somewhere nice???
February 18th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice still life
February 18th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Great high key shot - the beautiful glass vial deserves a place on its own!
February 18th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful setup and I love the heart shaped stopper.
February 18th, 2023
Nicole Campbell
Looks like my house yesterday
February 18th, 2023
