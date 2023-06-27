Sign up
Previous
Photo 3514
You Are My Sunshine
When I was trying to think of a title for this one the song popped in my head. I apologize for another entry but I had to because she DOES make me happy everytiime I see her!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TUzB2fBUpY
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
2
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5261
photos
154
followers
50
following
962% complete
View this month »
3507
3508
3509
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
27th June 2023 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grands
,
songtitle-97
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
How quickly they grow- 2 teeth already!
June 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
She's so adorable!
June 28th, 2023
