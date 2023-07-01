Sign up
Photo 3518
From Irritant to Elegance
Pearls start out as an irritant inside a mollusk and end up as gemstones adorning all types of people. To tell if they are real, gently rub against the teeth. If they are a little gritty they are real, if they are smooth, they are not!
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Tags
jewelry
Shutterbug
ace
Love these on the black background.
July 2nd, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 2nd, 2023
