From Irritant to Elegance by grammyn
From Irritant to Elegance

Pearls start out as an irritant inside a mollusk and end up as gemstones adorning all types of people. To tell if they are real, gently rub against the teeth. If they are a little gritty they are real, if they are smooth, they are not!
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Shutterbug ace
Love these on the black background.
July 2nd, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 2nd, 2023  
