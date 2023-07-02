Yesterday was the beginning of my 13th year on 365. I have "met" so many wonderful people and traveled literally and figuratively to places I might never have gone otherwise. With the exception of a few months off for a serious car wreck, and a few months off to finish my degree I have been mostly here every day of those 13 years. My sister, @marilyn started first and encouraged me to join. She no longer posts but still supports my project which means the world to me. My other sister, @wyomingsis joined for a little while and also still supports my project as well