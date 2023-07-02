Previous
Lucky 13 by grammyn
Lucky 13

Yesterday was the beginning of my 13th year on 365. I have "met" so many wonderful people and traveled literally and figuratively to places I might never have gone otherwise. With the exception of a few months off for a serious car wreck, and a few months off to finish my degree I have been mostly here every day of those 13 years. My sister, @marilyn started first and encouraged me to join. She no longer posts but still supports my project which means the world to me. My other sister, @wyomingsis joined for a little while and also still supports my project as well
katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Milanie ace
Congratulations, Katy - what you said about 365 is so true. I'm not far behind you. Will start year 13 in January. Like this interesting picture you created.
July 3rd, 2023  
