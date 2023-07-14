Previous
Gimpy by grammyn
Gimpy

This goose had only one foot. I watched it for a while to see how it got from one place to another but it just stayed in one spot as I circled it to get a shot. I felt so sad for it
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Renee Salamon ace
He does look sad 😔
July 15th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice detailed close up
July 15th, 2023  
Granagringa ace
Ah, the green of the eye and the green of the grass...just adds to all this good stuff!
July 15th, 2023  
