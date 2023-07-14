Sign up
Previous
Photo 3531
Gimpy
This goose had only one foot. I watched it for a while to see how it got from one place to another but it just stayed in one spot as I circled it to get a shot. I felt so sad for it
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
3
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5279
photos
156
followers
50
following
967% complete
View this month »
3524
3525
3526
3527
3528
3529
3530
3531
Latest from all albums
3525
3526
3527
872
3528
3529
3530
3531
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
14th July 2023 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
ndao16
Renee Salamon
ace
He does look sad 😔
July 15th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice detailed close up
July 15th, 2023
Granagringa
ace
Ah, the green of the eye and the green of the grass...just adds to all this good stuff!
July 15th, 2023
