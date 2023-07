Ok, so the lyrics don't really fit with the photo but the TITLE does so I am going with it. I bought this bracelet during my trip to Tanzania eight years ago which was the biggest adventure of my life. My sister encouraged me to go with her and when I commented the earrings she had purchased matched my bracelet so well, she gave them to me without any hesitation. I am reminded of that selflessness every time I wear them so my memories are of the trip AND of what a generous soul my sister is.Barbara sings it best https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8TflIIfuhs