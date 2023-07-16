Sign up
Previous
Photo 3533
Rough Around the Edges
For the current B&W challenge -books
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
3
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
16th July 2023 5:20pm
Tags
book
,
b&w
,
bw-82
JackieR
ace
Oh this is wonderful
July 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 16th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great light
July 16th, 2023
