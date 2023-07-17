Previous
Discovery by grammyn
As I was mowing my lawn today I came upon this flower on the edge of the lgarden! I had no idea it was there.
Dawn ace
A lovely pop of colour and focus I looked it up it came up with Crocosmia x crocomiiflora curtesy of Wikipedia
July 18th, 2023  
Kathy ace
How pretty. Is it a flower on a shrub of some kind? It looks tiny and you captured the colors and details of the petals of so well.
July 18th, 2023  
