Previous
Photo 3534
Discovery
As I was mowing my lawn today I came upon this flower on the edge of the lgarden! I had no idea it was there.
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
2
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5282
photos
155
followers
50
following
3527
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
872
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
17th July 2023 7:04pm
Tags
red
,
flower
,
orange
Dawn
ace
A lovely pop of colour and focus I looked it up it came up with Crocosmia x crocomiiflora curtesy of Wikipedia
July 18th, 2023
Kathy
ace
How pretty. Is it a flower on a shrub of some kind? It looks tiny and you captured the colors and details of the petals of so well.
July 18th, 2023
