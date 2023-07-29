Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3546
If You Squint...
...you can make it an octopus and now I really think I have exhausted all possibilities for this banana peel. It was fun for me and I hope you enjoyed my craziness just a little too
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5295
photos
154
followers
49
following
971% complete
View this month »
3539
3540
3541
3542
3543
3544
3545
3546
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
29th July 2023 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I'm calling it a starfish- even though it has a few too many arms. Octopi are not my thing! hehe I think you could turn it into a strange mushroom in the woods, or a rock by a stream if you wanted to get a few more shots out of it!
July 30th, 2023
Annie D
ace
I see a crab collecting shells hahahaha
July 30th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Mmmm I thought a spider at first but. do like your creativity Katy
July 30th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Your creative phojo is full speed ahead. Very nice idea. With the addition of the shells, I really see an octopus.
July 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close