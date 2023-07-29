Previous
If You Squint... by grammyn
Photo 3546

If You Squint...

...you can make it an octopus and now I really think I have exhausted all possibilities for this banana peel. It was fun for me and I hope you enjoyed my craziness just a little too
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
971% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I'm calling it a starfish- even though it has a few too many arms. Octopi are not my thing! hehe I think you could turn it into a strange mushroom in the woods, or a rock by a stream if you wanted to get a few more shots out of it!
July 30th, 2023  
Annie D ace
I see a crab collecting shells hahahaha
July 30th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Mmmm I thought a spider at first but. do like your creativity Katy
July 30th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Your creative phojo is full speed ahead. Very nice idea. With the addition of the shells, I really see an octopus.
July 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise