Previous
Photo 3551
The Gathering Place
Out my window and through a screen l saw these different species all helping themselves to the generosity of my neighbor this morning. Notice how full the chipmunk cheeks are.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Tags
animals
bird
Kathy
ace
They were on the move! Beginning to gather their winter store.
August 4th, 2023
