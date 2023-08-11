Previous
Waiting Out the Storm by grammyn
Photo 3559

Waiting Out the Storm

We have had threats of stormy weather all week and it finally came to fruition tonight. These two doves were patiently waiting for it to pass by so they could get on with life. That yellow sky is not from the sunset
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
975% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Two birds on a wire!
August 12th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. I like the sharp contrast. I hope your weather improves now.
August 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice capture
August 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise