Previous
Photo 3559
Waiting Out the Storm
We have had threats of stormy weather all week and it finally came to fruition tonight. These two doves were patiently waiting for it to pass by so they could get on with life. That yellow sky is not from the sunset
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
3
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
11th August 2023 7:41pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds
,
ndao17
Maggiemae
ace
Two birds on a wire!
August 12th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. I like the sharp contrast. I hope your weather improves now.
August 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice capture
August 12th, 2023
