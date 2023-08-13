Previous
ASL I Love You by grammyn
ASL I Love You

My friend Leslie @lesip brought to my attention today is international Leftie day and, being one of the only 10% of people that are left handed, she inspired me to sign in American Sign Language the phrase "I love you" with my left hand
katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Shutterbug ace
Terrific idea.
August 14th, 2023  
Leslie ace
Love it my friend ❤️
August 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So wonderful Katy
August 14th, 2023  
