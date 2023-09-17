Sign up
Previous
Photo 3596
Not Really Spooky
My daughter wanted a Fall painting for a frame I gave her a while back. This is the one I started when I got out my supplies last week. I hope she likes it
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
4
0
katy
@grammyn
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
17th September 2023 4:38pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
painting
Ann H. LeFevre
Awww- very cute!
September 17th, 2023
Dawn
So very cute Katy
September 17th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Cool
September 17th, 2023
Kathy
She ought to. It's very cute.
September 17th, 2023
