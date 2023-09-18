Previous
Mistakes Were Made by grammyn
Mistakes Were Made

.....but it is done and will keep some child very warm whether he notices the mistakes or not!
It definitely will never win any prizes but it is good to have all those scraps put to good use.
katy

ace
@grammyn
It is so beautiful. I love the colors. It looks warm also. That’s a perfect use of scraps. Good for the environment, for a child, and for you.
September 18th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
you are so clever, I bet no one else sees the mistakes
September 18th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
