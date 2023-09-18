Sign up
Previous
Photo 3597
Mistakes Were Made
.....but it is done and will keep some child very warm whether he notices the mistakes or not!
It definitely will never win any prizes but it is good to have all those scraps put to good use.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
3
3
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5350
photos
149
followers
50
following
985% complete
View this month »
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
18th September 2023 1:07pm
Tags
sewing
Shutterbug
ace
It is so beautiful. I love the colors. It looks warm also. That’s a perfect use of scraps. Good for the environment, for a child, and for you.
September 18th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
you are so clever, I bet no one else sees the mistakes
September 18th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 18th, 2023
