Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3604
These Aren't So Minimal to Me
They belonged to my mother and are close to 100 years old. They are probably one of her first pairs of shoes and I also have one of her last pairs which look a little like these.......only bigger!
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5357
photos
152
followers
50
following
987% complete
View this month »
3597
3598
3599
3600
3601
3602
3603
3604
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
25th September 2023 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shoes
,
sixws-144
,
minimal-42
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close