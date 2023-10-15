Previous
On Pins and Needles by grammyn
Photo 3624

On Pins and Needles

If I remember correctly this was in a drawer of my grandmother's sewing machine. One can never have too many pincushions!
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
992% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
That's a teeny length of yellow yarn!!
October 15th, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
Not if they are you, one could never... Me? One and a half would be too many. 😂 Nice shot of this practical reminder of your grandmother.
October 15th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice - does in have a tape measure inside. My mother had a similar one.
October 15th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A classical pin. They are so useful
October 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise