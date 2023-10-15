Sign up
Photo 3624
On Pins and Needles
If I remember correctly this was in a drawer of my grandmother's sewing machine. One can never have too many pincushions!
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5377
photos
152
followers
50
following
992% complete
View this month »
3617
3618
3619
3620
3621
3622
3623
3624
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
15th October 2023 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sewing
JackieR
ace
That's a teeny length of yellow yarn!!
October 15th, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
Not if they are you, one could never... Me? One and a half would be too many. 😂 Nice shot of this practical reminder of your grandmother.
October 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice - does in have a tape measure inside. My mother had a similar one.
October 15th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A classical pin. They are so useful
October 15th, 2023
