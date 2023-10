60%

A partly cloudy sky made it possible to see the solar eclipse in bits and pieces today. It meant patiently waitng for the clouds to clear and then catch a photo or two before they covered it up again. It was so worth waiting for! We live in the area that showed 60%. Top to bottom: beginning, middle, and end. The glasses on my face were in the mess on my desk that I showed you yesterday left over from the 2017 eclipse. Sometimes it pays to be a hoarder!