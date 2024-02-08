Sign up
Photo 3740
No Longer On the Outskirts
An interesting house that has been used to make a movie several years ago and was built in 1893 for Joseph Bennett Bell, the son-in-law of Merrill Pratt, nephew of town founder Daniel Pratt. When it was built it was at the edge of town.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
8th February 2024 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
for2024
Lou Ann
ace
It’s really a beauty.
February 9th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
No longer on the outskirts is like many of the older homes in Sacramento. Many are still beautiful though, as is this lovely home. I like the way the older homes have front facing patios.
February 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 9th, 2024
Diane
ace
Great house and great picture of it! I love the turret.
February 9th, 2024
