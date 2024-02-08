Previous
No Longer On the Outskirts by grammyn
Photo 3740

No Longer On the Outskirts

An interesting house that has been used to make a movie several years ago and was built in 1893 for Joseph Bennett Bell, the son-in-law of Merrill Pratt, nephew of town founder Daniel Pratt. When it was built it was at the edge of town.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
Lou Ann ace
It’s really a beauty.
February 9th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
No longer on the outskirts is like many of the older homes in Sacramento. Many are still beautiful though, as is this lovely home. I like the way the older homes have front facing patios.
February 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 9th, 2024  
Diane ace
Great house and great picture of it! I love the turret.
February 9th, 2024  
