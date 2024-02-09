Sign up
Previous
Photo 3741
Geometry Applied
Just missing some circles
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Views
15
Comments
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
9th February 2024 10:51am
Tags
b&w
,
town
,
architecture
,
for2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice sharp lines in contrast to the background tree.
February 9th, 2024
Tunia McClure
ace
I think that's my tree for today behind your building.
February 9th, 2024
