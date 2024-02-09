Previous
Geometry Applied by grammyn
Photo 3741

Geometry Applied

Just missing some circles
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1024% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nice sharp lines in contrast to the background tree.
February 9th, 2024  
Tunia McClure ace
I think that's my tree for today behind your building.
February 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise