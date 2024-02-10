Previous
Conversion by grammyn
Photo 3742

Conversion

Rumored to have been slave quarters at one time they are now small offices
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1025% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Sweet little offices. Interesting if they were slave quarters.
February 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Nice symmetry.
February 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise