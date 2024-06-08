Sign up
Previous
Photo 3854
She's My Favorite
Best Friends day. Technically she is my dog but, when his died, she stepped up to fill the gap. They go almost everywhere together.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
2
3
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5614
photos
150
followers
50
following
1055% complete
View this month »
3847
3848
3849
3850
3851
3852
3853
3854
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
8th June 2024 7:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
edah24-06
Susan Klassen
ace
Dog's are such faithful companions. Special capture.
June 9th, 2024
Diane
ace
Good shot of the bond we feel for our pets. She is so cute!
June 9th, 2024
