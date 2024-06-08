Previous
She's My Favorite by grammyn
Photo 3854

She's My Favorite

Best Friends day. Technically she is my dog but, when his died, she stepped up to fill the gap. They go almost everywhere together.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
1055% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Dog's are such faithful companions. Special capture.
June 9th, 2024  
Diane ace
Good shot of the bond we feel for our pets. She is so cute!
June 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise