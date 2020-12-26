Previous
Pass the Parcel 6 by grammyn
Photo 852

Pass the Parcel 6

No one had time to play pass the parcel this month because of Christmas I imagine so I decided to try. Not a great effort but I felt so bad for John and his plea at this site https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44417/pass-the-parcel-6-new-image-11-12-20 that I spent a little bit of time to give him at least one entry!
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year.
233% complete

Photo Details

Diane Owens ace
Nice edit for the challenge.
December 26th, 2020  
