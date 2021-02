A Decade of Waiting For This

A bucket list shot for me. I took up photography twenty years after we moved to Alabama. It almost never snows here. I have tried a couple of times in the last decade to get a decent snowflake shot and always failed miserably. I was delighted to see it snowing this morning when I went out to feed the birds. My daughter sent me a couple of photos she took and encouraged me to try. I did and am over the moon to have succeeded in getting some decent shotsfor the first time ever!