Previous
Next
Honorable Mention by grammyn
Photo 863

Honorable Mention

I stood on my patio trying to find a photo for the day that would not require me getting wet from the rain. I couldn't make up my mind which shot l liked better so am posting this in a different album. You can decide which you like better.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
236% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Beautiful
October 30th, 2022  
Bill Ososki
I feel the cold season coming on
October 30th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I love the raindrops on the soft petals of this one- and the way they curl at the ends. It's beautiful.
October 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise