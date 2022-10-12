Sign up
Photo 862
Starting Point
This is how my abstract from yesterday started out
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
3
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4992
photos
149
followers
50
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
Skills
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
12th October 2022 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
food
,
orange
Kathy
ace
Yes! I thought I recognized spiral pasta, but it isn't in water like I thought. A tasty looking pasta salad.
October 14th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Yummy
October 14th, 2022
Daryl O'Hare
ace
Well it makes a good meal and a great ETSOOI shot!
October 14th, 2022
