He's Not Too Good At Hiding by grammyn
He's Not Too Good At Hiding

For the Black and white challenge which is FORM. I like how well his form shows as he tries to hide
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Kathy ace
I like the texture of his skin in the light.
September 1st, 2022  
JackieR ace
At first I couldn't work out why you were hanging a seal! Now I see it's a dried fish haha
September 1st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Obviously wants to be noticed.
September 1st, 2022  
