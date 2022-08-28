Sign up
Photo 861
He's Not Too Good At Hiding
For the Black and white challenge which is FORM. I like how well his form shows as he tries to hide
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
3
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Tags
b&w
,
animal
,
nik
,
minimal
,
silverefex-highkey2
,
bw-74
Kathy
ace
I like the texture of his skin in the light.
September 1st, 2022
JackieR
ace
At first I couldn't work out why you were hanging a seal! Now I see it's a dried fish haha
September 1st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Obviously wants to be noticed.
September 1st, 2022
