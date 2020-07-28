Sign up
Ducks in a Row
I seem to see so much when I actually get out and about...which still isn't that often.
Taken from a bridge looking down into the shallows of the river.
Thanks for your visits, comments, favs, critiques. You are the best!
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1178
photos
97
followers
109
following
9% complete
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
26th July 2020 6:15am
ducks
,
river
,
ripples
,
riverscape
,
half&half
bkb in the city
Great capture. Love the ripples
July 28th, 2020
joeyM
ace
Beautiful capture👌💕
July 28th, 2020
