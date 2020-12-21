Sign up
The Kiss _ Ivanova 2
Another entry for the current artist challenge - Victoria Ivanova. Her wit and her lighting are amazing...This doesn't do her work justice at all, but it was fun trying. This is a great challenge for me...trying to be more creative, more conceptual and add to my understanding of light and lighting. And I love shooting at home!
http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44405/new-artist-challenge-victoria-ivanova
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Tags
b&w
,
squash
,
vegetables
,
shadows
,
conceptual
,
ac-ivanova
Jane Pittenger
ace
How fun
December 22nd, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Nicely done Madeline.
December 22nd, 2020
