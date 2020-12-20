Sign up
Previous
Next
111 / 365
Wine Time
For the current artist challenge - Victoria Ivanova. Her wit and her lighting are amazing...This doesn't do her work justice at all, but it was fun trying.
http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44405/new-artist-challenge-victoria-ivanova
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1254
photos
98
followers
108
following
View this month »
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
1
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th December 2020 2:36pm
Public
b&w
,
low-key
,
hour-glass
,
ac-ivanova
