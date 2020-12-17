Sign up
110 / 365
Brush Strokes
These reflections reminded me of watercolor brush strokes, thus the name.
Thanks always for visiting...it's great to know you are there and peeking in.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1254
photos
98
followers
108
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
17th December 2020 2:31pm
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
pattern
,
abstract
,
pond
,
sooc
