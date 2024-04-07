Sign up
Previous
111 / 365
Danger, Keep Out
Old downtown Wilmington...the historic district for the most part has been beautifully restored...not sure if this in line for restoration or coming down. Another foray into "street" photography.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
1
1
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Tags
street
,
wall
,
urban
,
street-112
Shutterbug
ace
Interesting textures and I love the red panel. Nice candid street shot.
April 8th, 2024
